FERC upholds Commonwealth LNG’s final authorisation

Commonwealth LNG has received the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) final order upholding authorisation for its 9.5 million tpy LNG export project located on the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Cameron, Louisiana, USA.

With the FERC final order in place and prior receipt of a conditional non-free trade agreement export authorisation from the U.S. Department of Energy, Commonwealth anticipates reaching a final investment decision (FID) in 3Q25 with first LNG production expected in 2029. The Commonwealth LNG project is proceeding with significant momentum from recently announced long-term binding LNG offtake agreements with top-tier global purchasers, including Glencore, JERA, and PETRONAS, and line of sight toward finalising its commercial book in the near term.

Ben Dell, Managing Partner of Kimmeridge and Chairman of Commonwealth, said: “We are pleased to have received this final order from FERC and we thank the regulatory body for their diligent and thorough analysis. This milestone further paves the way for development of a state-of-the-art LNG export facility that strengthens energy security domestically and for our allies, all while prioritising environmental stewardship and providing sustained economic benefit for local communities.”

Commonwealth is pioneering an integrated wellhead-to-water strategy in partnership with its upstream operating entity to deliver low cost, low-emission gas to the global market which is seeking supply from trusted trading partners.

“Receiving the FERC Final Order is a tribute to the persistence and outstanding execution of our team,” noted Commonwealth President and CEO, Farhad Ah-abi. “We likewise greatly appreciate the community support we received in Cameron and the surrounding area. We look forward to realising the benefits that this facility will bring for all who have contributed to making it happen.”

The Commonwealth export facility is expected to unlock approximately US$11 billion in investments in Louisiana and an estimated US$3.5 billion in annual export revenue, unleashing American energy, utilising approximately 2000 workers at the peak of construction and providing 270 high-paying jobs when the facility begins operations. Development and operation of the facility will also usher in vital improvements to community healthcare, education, and critical i-frastructure.