Woodfibre LNG receives BCEAO order to move floatel to site

Woodfibre LNG has received a Compliance Order from the BC Environmental Assessment Office, requiring Woodfibre LNG to deploy the floatel to site and to use the vessel for non-local workforce accommodation in accordance with the amended Environmental Assessment Certificate.

Woodfibre LNG views compliance with all regulatory conditions as a top priority. The company will prepare to proceed with moving the floatel to the project site to ensure compliance with the Order and our regulatory conditions, and to use the floatel for workforce housing as had been intended.

In response to feedback received through a widespread community engagement process which began in 2019, Woodfibre LNG received approval of an amendment to its Environmental Assessment Certificate in November 2023, authorising use of a temporary floating worker accommodation, or ‘floatel’, to accommodate up to 650 members of the project workforce outside the community of Squamish.

The floatel represents an investment of CAN$100 million that will support a di-verse workforce, provide fully contained, on-board dining, recreation, and medical services and ensure that the community will not be strained by a large influx of workers.

The floatel is currently anchored near Nanaimo, ready to move to Howe Sound to accommodate non-local construction workers as it was designed to do.