ADNOC expands partnerships with Indian companies

In the presence of UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, ADNOC has announced the exchange of two strategic collaboration agreements with Indian partners, reinforcing the strong and expanding UAE India energy partnership.

The agreements build on ADNOC’s expanding partnerships with Indian companies across crude, LNG, and LPG supply, as well as energy storage opportunities, supporting India’s growing energy demand and long-term economic growth.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “India’s scale and growth trajectory make it one of the defining energy markets of our time. As demand accelerates alongside a rapidly expanding population, the strength of the UAE–India energy partnership becomes ever more critical. These agreements reinforce supply security, deepen our strategic ties, and underscore ADNOC’s role as a dependable and reliable partner in powering India’s long-term economic growth.”

ADNOC exchanged a strategic collaboration agreement with Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd to explore a range of opportunities spanning crude oil, LNG, and LPG storage, as well as strategic reserves. This includes a potential increase in ADNOC’s crude oil storage in India up to 30 million bbl, including existing storage at Mangalore and potential new storage opportunities at Vishakhapatnam and Chandikol. The agreement also explores potential crude storage in Fujairah as part of India’s strategic petroleum reserve, alongside potential LNG and LPG storage opportunities in India, supporting energy security and enhancing the resilience of UAE-India energy supply chains amid a challenging global shipping environment.

ADNOC also exchanged a strategic collaboration agreement with Indian Oil Corp. to explore expanded LPG supply and trading opportunities, including through ADNOC Global Trading, building on the companies’ existing LPG term contract in place since 2023 and supporting the development of a potential long-term LPG sale and purchase agreement. The agreement reinforces ADNOC’s role as a reliable LPG supplier to India and enables deeper integration across supply and shipping.