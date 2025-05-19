Bridgemans opens new passenger terminal for Woodfibre LNG workers

Since the Woodfibre LNG project site is only accessible by water, and non-local workforce is housed at a floatel at site, all workers must travel there via passenger ferries prior to beginning their shift rotations.

To streamline this process, Bridgemans and Woodfibre LNG have worked together to develop a dedicated passenger ferry terminal. Located on Sea Island in Richmond, this facility provides a single point of entry, ensuring security, efficiency, and comfort for workers en route to the floatel.

The new terminal is a five-minute drive from Vancouver International Airport, making it easily accessible for workers flying in. The hotel’s marina serves as the departure point, with a shuttle service transporting workers from the terminal to the passenger transfer ferry. A large parking area allows workers to leave their vehicles behind before beginning their shift rotation.

Inside the terminal, workers check-in before proceeding to the waiting area, equipped with coffee stations, televisions, and free Wi-Fi.

Similar to an airport, safety and security are top priorities at the terminal. A private security company manages check-in and screening procedures to ensure only authorised personnel board the ferries. Workers go through a tap-in card system, verifying their identity and granting access to the transportation system.

To prevent contraband from reaching the floatel, all baggage is screened using x-ray scanners, and workers pass through walk-through metal detectors. A private secondary screening area is available for additional inspections when needed, and random bag checks using specially trained sniffer dogs provide an extra layer of security.

Prior to the new terminal, workers were shuttled from a muster point across Sea Island to the Richmond Marina for departure. The new facility now optimises onboarding by consolidating all check-ins, security procedures, and departures into one location. This improves efficiency and reduces travel time, ensuring a smoother start to each shift.

“We’ve designed this terminal and transportation system to prioritise worker safety, security, and comfort,” said Brian Grange, President Bridgemans. “It’s an important step in ensuring that everyone traveling to and from the site has a reliable and well-managed experience.”

Shortly following the opening of the terminal, Bridgemans introduced AMIA X, a 90-passenger fast crew supply vessel. This vessel is designed for both personnel and cargo transportation with a 140-m2 cargo deck, as well as enhanced safety features such as forward looking infrared (FLIR) cameras, CCTV cameras, and data recorders. The vessel’s 41-m-long hull is optimised for rough waters, reducing fuel consumption by 20% and lowering emissions.

The Amia X was recently retrofitted with advanced exhaust mufflers designed to significantly reduce the vessel’s operational noise profile. Woodfibre LNG consistently looks for ways to mitigate any impacts from our project, including noise. The company’s commitment to being a good neighbour extends to minimising potential impacts for all residents of the Sea to Sky region.