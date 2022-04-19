Wärtsilä optimises maintenance and emissions for MMS vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed optimised maintenance agreements (OMAs) covering two LNG carrier vessels technically managed and operated by the Japanese shipping group MMS Co., Ltd. The agreements, signed in February 2022, are designed to deliver maximised engine uptime and long-term cost predictability, optimising maintenance for highest efficiency and lowest carbon footprint.

Central to the OMAs value is Wärtsilä’s latest digital predictive maintenance solution, Expert Insight. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics, the service enables onboard equipment and systems to be monitored in real-time. Anomalies are flagged to specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres, allowing them to support customers proactively with an appropriate resolution.

“When we introduced Expert Insight, we said that it would take predictive maintenance to the next level, and this has proven to be the case. It is a hugely beneficial service that forms the basis for better asset management decisions and increased operational efficiency. This lowers both operational cost as well as emissions,” said Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä.

The two vessels operate with Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. In addition to Expert Insight’s asset diagnostics and anomaly detection capabilities, under the terms of the agreement Wärtsilä will also provide all spare parts, dynamic maintenance planning, remote operational support, field services, and workshop services.