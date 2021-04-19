New Fortress Energy and Norsk Hydro sign MoU

New Fortress Energy Inc. has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a subsidiary of Norsk Hydro (Hydro) to supply natural gas to the Alunorte Alumina Refinery in Pará, Brazil for a term of 15 years.

“We look forward to this long-term partnership and are pleased to assist Hydro with the transition of the Alunorte refinery to utilising a cleaner and more affordable supply of energy,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy.

Hydro is converting the calcination process and part of the steam generation at the Alunorte Alumina Refinery from fuel oil to natural gas, which is expected to reduce emissions by approximately 20%.

As part of the MoU, NFE will deliver a minimum agreed amount of natural gas to the refinery from the company’s Barcarena LNG receiving and regasification terminal located in the state of Pará, Brazil.

The proposed agreement is subject to final documentation and the parties will work together to finalise their commercial arrangements.

The Barcarena terminal is anticipated to be completed and ready to supply natural gas in 2022.