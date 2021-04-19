GTT evolves its technology

GTT has developed the NO96 Super+, an evolution of the NO96 Cargo Containment System (CCS), which has recently received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the classification society Bureau Veritas.

The new NO96 Super+ technology integrates insulating reinforced polyurethane foam (R-PUF) panels instead of plywood boxes, used for both the primary and secondary insulation spaces, to reduce the heat ingress inside the tank. Glass Wool flat joints are also inserted between adjacent foam panels to optimise the behaviour of the system and ensure it has the best thermal performance.

NO96 Super+ maintains the main features of the NO96 technology that have been key factors in its success, in particular the principle of double Invar® metallic membranes and the mechanical anchors fixing the insulating panels to the inner hull.

With this innovation, GTT reduces the evaporation of the cargo during operations, NO96 Super+ offering a guaranteed boil-off rate (BOR) of 0.085% V/d for the current standard size design of LNG Carrier of 174 000 m3 (further reductions down to 0.08% V/d are possible for larger capacities such as 200 000 m3 as a result of scale effects).

The first mock-up using the NO96 Super+ technology was erected in February 2021 and validated the satisfactory assembly of the CCS. Final class approval should be obtained by mid-2021.

Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT declared: “With the introduction of NO96 Super+ technology, GTT demonstrates its ability to continuously innovate and upgrade its technologies to meet our customers’ requirements. Reducing the boil-off rate is key to the industry at a time when ship-owners and shipyards face increasing economic and regulatory challenges.”