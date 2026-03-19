Woodfibre LNG receives powerhouse module

Just a week after receiving its liquefaction module, Woodfibre LNG has reached 65% completion with the arrival of its powerhouse module at site – the 16th module delivered for the project to date.

Weighing more than 4200 t, the powerhouse module will play a critical role in supporting Woodfibre LNG as Canada’s first all-electric LNG facility and the world’s first net-zero LNG export facility. Unlike conventional powerhouse units that would be responsible for both power generation and distribution, Woodfibre LNG’s powerhouse module will serve solely as a power and control system, receiving electricity from BC Hydro and serving as the central hub for managing and distributing electrical power for compressors on site that are central to the liquefaction process.

“The powerhouse module is essential to the operation of our facility. It will support the delivery and distribution of power needed for our electric-driven liquefaction process – an approach that sets Woodfibre LNG apart as the first LNG export facility in North America designed to use renewable electricity for liquefaction,” said Luke Schauerte, CEO, Woodfibre LNG.

As global demand grows for reliable and lower-carbon energy, projects like Woodfibre LNG strengthen Canada’s role as a responsible and dependable energy supplier to the world. As the world’s first net-zero LNG export facility, Woodfibre LNG will help bring more responsibly produced Canadian energy to global markets, supporting energy security for trading partners and helping to secure Canada’s position as an energy superpower.

The module arrived aboard the heavy cargo vessel Dongbang Giant 8. Following inspections, the sea welds attaching the modules to the deck of the ship were cut and the modules are being prepared to be unloaded and moved into position using self-propelled modular transporters.