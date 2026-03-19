QatarEnergy statement on missile attacks on LNG facilities

In addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City on 18 March 2026 that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl gas-to-liquids (GTL) facility, QatarEnergy has confirmed that in the early hours of 19 March 2026, several of its LNG facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage.

Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting damage with no reported casualties.

QatarEnergy will continue to communicate the latest available information.