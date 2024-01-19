ECOnnect delivers jettyless transfer units to New Fortress Energy

ECOnnect has delivered two cutting-edge jettyless IQuay units to New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) Fast LNG project in Altamira, Mexico. This milestone is set to revolutionise the global LNG supply, offering a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly solution for gas transfer and LNG production. The project has now received first gas.

December marked a significant achievement for NFE, with first gas achieved at the Fast LNG unit. Altamira’s Fast LNG facility is set to be Mexico’s first plant to produce and export LNG, contributing to greater energy security globally. NFE has now reached full commercial operation in the 1.4 million tpy Fast LNG facility. This achievement not only highlights the project's success but also signifies a major leap forward in the LNG sector, proving the potential for floating and low-impact LNG infrastructure.

In 2017, ECOnnect's patented transfer system, the IQuay, made history with the first jettyless, floating LNG transfer in history. Since then, the IQuay design has been adapted for multiple applications, including LNG and green ammonia production, as well as downstream carbon-free fuel and CCS. The system’s flexibility allows for universal vessel connection with minimally intrusive installation.

ECOnnect’s collaboration with NFE on the Fast LNG projects exhibits an innovative approach to offshore production and storage. The use of jettyless IQuay units to enable liquefaction and storage demonstrates a commitment to advancing LNG technology, ensuring a more sustainable and efficient energy future.