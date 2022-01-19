StocExpo postponed to May 2022

StocExpo, a leading international tank storage event, has been postponed from March 2022 to 23 - 25 May 2022 in a decision made in consultation with the community. The live event, which regularly attracts key visitors and exhibitors from across the industry’s biggest, best and most innovative players, will be held at the Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The decision to postpone the event has been made in consultation with the event’s many partners, exhibitors and the industry as a whole. It is a result of the impact of the recent measures, which has led to new recommendations relating to home working and travel restrictions for overseas participants. The move to May 2022 would allow the event the ability to serve the industry in the best possible way.

StocExpo provides a platform for the industry to come together, network with people from across the supply chain and find the products and solutions needed for their businesses.

This year’s event will have focus on face-to-face engagement in order to provide an enhanced environment for reinvigorating relationships and meet-ing new contacts. As such the organisers have updated day one timings to include an afternoon opening at 13:00 and an evening reception finishing at 20:00.

As well as networking opportunities and a world-leading exhibition on the event floor, the bulk liquid storage community will benefit from the insights of some of the industry’s leading experts on a wide range of trends and is-sues impacting the industry, including energy transition, digitalisation and robotics, hydrogen, and more.

Also at the event will be a brand-new Innovation Trail hosted by SPRINT Robotics, a next-gen drinks reception, with input from StocExpo’s Forty Under 40 and a Women in Tanks roundtable discussion, as well as a critical post-COVID-19 market analysis.

Lourda Derry, COO of Easyfairs Global, says, “We’re thrilled to be able to announce the return of StocExpo; we know how valuable it is to the industry and it’s great to be back in Rotterdam.

“We know it’s a little later in the year than usual; we had hoped to hold the show in March as usual but we felt it safer to delay so we could ensure the event could be held in person. Virtual shows can offer a certain level of con-tent, but we understand how important it still is for us to connect and continue to foster key relationships face-to-face. We are confident that we will be able to bring the community back together in a more powerful way than ever!

“Tank storage was already in a time of transition before the pandemic struck, so now collaboration and knowledge sharing are more important than ever before; it’s the key to the sector’s ongoing success. StocExpo 2022 will be the event for everyone to regroup and reassess and move forward into the future with confidence.”