ST LNG seeks LNG export permit

The Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management gives notice of receipt of an application filed 10 December 2025, by ST LNG, LLC, requesting long-term, multi-contract authorisation to export domestically produced LNG up to the equivalent of 460 billion ft3/y of natural gas to free trade agreement (FTA) countries, and to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries.

ST LNG proposes to export LNG from its proposed deepwater port export terminal project, the ST LNG DWP Development Project, to be located in the Brazos Block BA-476 off the southeast coast of Matagorda, Texas, to any country that has, or in the future will have, the capacity to import LNG via ocean-going carrier, with which the US has, or in the future enters into, an FTA requiring national treatment for trade in natural gas, and/or non-FTA countries, with which trade is not prohibited by US law or policies.

Authorisation is requested for a term extending through 31 December 2050. ST LNG requests this authorisation on its own behalf and as agent for other parties who hold title to the LNG at the time of export. A Federal Register Notice will be issued for the non-FTA portion of this application.