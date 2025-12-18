MidOcean Energy completes acquisition of PETRONAS’ interest in LNG Canada project

MidOcean Energy, a LNG company formed and managed by EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, has announced the completion of its acquisition of a 20% interest in PETRONAS’ key entities in LNG Canada.

The transaction includes a 20% interest in the North Montney Upstream Joint Venture (NMJV), which holds PETRONAS’ upstream investment in Canada, and a 20% interest in the North Montney LNG Ltd Partnership (NMLLP), which holds PETRONAS’ 25% participating interest in the LNG Canada project.

This strategic investment positions MidOcean across the LNG value chain, securing upstream resources and downstream liquefaction through the LNG Canada project, with around 0.7 million tpy of associated LNG and potential to grow further.

RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to MidOcean, and Latham & Watkins acted as legal advisor.