Energy Department grants Woodside Louisiana LNG project additional time to commence exports

U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, has signed an amendment order granting an additional 44 months for Woodside Energy to commence exports of LNG to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries from the Woodside Louisiana LNG project under construction in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. Once fully constructed, the project will be capable of exporting up to 3.88 billion ft3/d of natural gas as LNG.

Woodside Louisiana took final investment decision on its first phase earlier in 2025 and has off-take agreements with Germany’s Uniper, as well as US pipeline operator, Williams, who will be marketing natural gas through the Woodside Louisiana LNG project.

“It is exciting to take this action to provide the needed runway for this project to fully take off and realise its potential in providing reliable and secure energy to the world,” said Kyle Haustveit, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy.