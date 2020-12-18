SEA-LNG welcomes the Port of Corpus Christi

SEA-LNG is delighted to welcome the Port of Corpus Christi, the largest port in the US by total revenue tonnage to its growing port membership. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fourth North American port to join the coalition but is the first port located on the strategic, energy-rich Gulf of Mexico.

Speaking on the addition, Peter Keller, Chairman of SEA-LNG, said: “The Port of Corpus Christi is one of the US’ leading energy ports, and has been quick to appreciate the importance of LNG into its bunker offering. We’re delighted to welcome this forward thinking and innovative port into our membership at a time when the maritime sector continues to aggressively work to decarbonise its operations as well as reduce local emissions harmful to human health.”

“Ports are indispensable in driving the maritime sector’s decarbonisation, and LNG as a marine fuel is the only viable option that enables the sector to reduce its emissions now while paving a clear, cleaner, long-term pathway for decarbonisation through the use of bio and synthetic LNG products,” said Keller.

The Port of Corpus Christi’s decision to join SEA-LNG is a part of its commitment to environmental stewardship. The Port purchases 100% of its power from renewable sources, is upgrading its vehicle fleet to electric and hybrid technology, and is creating a technological advancement programme to promote innovative solutions for emissions control and decarbonisation.

“As the leading energy port in the Americas, the Port of Corpus Christi con-siders LNG indispensable in our energy export portfolio, with the expansion of local operations helping to propel the US as a top global LNG exporter,” said Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge. “By joining SEA-LNG, we’re sending a clear message that LNG as a marine fuel aligns with our ambition to strengthen our competitiveness in LNG as a leading fuel for the transport sector.”

SEA-LNG is a multi-sector industry that drives global adoption of LNG creating a cleaner, more efficient and competitive shipping industry by 2050.