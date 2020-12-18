Elengy launches open season at LNG terminal

In an expanding global LNG market, Elengy is proud to launch the Open Season Fos Cavaou. This commercial operation represents a very attractive opportunity for LNG market players to subscribe long-term regasification capacity with a major operator, in a strategic location on the Mediterranean coast, in the heart of the industrial zone of the port of Marseille-Fos.

The open season Fos Cavaou will start in January 2021 and offer to the market capacities already available from 2022, as well as the possibility to subscribe additional capacity and the extension of the terminal beyond 2030, when the current commercial contracts expire. Detailed information will be provided to interested parties.

Fos LNG hub, the main Mediterranean gateway to the European gas markets

Elengy is supporting the growth of LNG to serve the energy transition in its two LNG terminals at Fos Cavaou and Fos Tonkin. Since their commissioning, Elengy has also expanded its regasification offer and developed new services: ship reloading, ship-to-ship transhipment, loading of LNG bunkering vessels, loading of LNG tanker trucks, and the company is constantly studying new solutions and commercial offers.

Fos Cavaou, at the crossroads of maritime routes and major gas infrastruc-tures, offers privileged access to all European gas markets and the small-scale potential in a key Mediterranean location.

Fos Cavaou key figures:

Commissioning: 2010.

Regasification: 8.25 billion m 3 /y (8.5 billion m 3 /y as from 1 January 2021).

/y (8.5 billion m /y as from 1 January 2021). LNG storage capacity: 330 000 m 3 .

. One berth suitable for all LNG carriers (from 5000 up to 265 000 m 3 , Q-Max).

, Q-Max). Safety certifications: ISRS8 level 6 - Quality: ISO 9001 - Environment: ISO 14001.