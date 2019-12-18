 Skip to main content
  4. AIIB invests in Tianjin LNG project

AIIB invests in Tianjin LNG project

Published by
 LNG Industry,

Reuters is reporting that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has invested US$500 million in support of China’s energy transition.

The AIIB’s financing will reportedly be used assist with the construction of the Tianjin LNG terminal’s receiving, storage and regasification facilities.

Once it is completed, the Tianjin LNG terminal will reduce coal consumption by 11.9 million tpy, and thus make a significant contribution to improving air quality in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province.

The project is being implemented by Beijing Gas Group Co.

AIIB announced earlier this year that it aims to providing financing for US$10 billion to US$12 billion worth of projects annually in the coming years.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/18122019/aiib-invests-in-tianjin-lng-project/

You might also like

Stena acquires 75% stake in 7 Seas LNG & Power AS

Stena AB group has acquired a 75% stake in 7 Seas LNG & Power AS, and has welcomed the company into its sphere, as part of Northern Marine Group (NMG), under its new operating name of Stena Power & LNG Solutions AS.

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG project news LNG import news China LNG news Current LNG projects

 

LNG Industry is not responsible for the content of external internet sites.