Golden Pass LNG signs revised EPC contract with Chiyoda and McDermott

Chiyoda International Corp. (CIC) and McDermott, LLC, joint venture partners for the Golden Pass LNG project in Texas, the US, have reached an agreement with Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC (GPLNG) regarding an amendment to the EPC contract to complete the project.

Amendment of the EPC contract for the completion of Train 1 was closed in November 2024.

In June 2025, McDermott, CIC, and GPLNG signed binding terms addressing the key components of an agreement for completion of Trains 2 and 3 of the project, including payment terms based on reassessment of the allocation of responsibilities regarding future cost burdens.

An agreement has been reached on more detailed terms and McDermott and CIC have signed a revised EPC contract with GPLNG.