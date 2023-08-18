Joint statement on accelerating methane mitigation from the LNG value chain

On 16 August 2023, Australia, Canada, Chile, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Chinese Taipei, and the US (the participants) met through their representatives, Ambassador, Kevin Rudd, of Australia, Director General, Rachel McCormick, of Canada, Minister, Diego Pardow, of Chile, Minister, Arifin Tasrif, of Indonesia, State Minister, Fusae Ota, of Japan, Deputy Minister, Youngghil Cheon, of the Republic of Korea, Minister, Megan Woods, of New Zealand, Vice Minister, Thomas Opa, of Papua New Guinea, Minister, Oscar Vera, of Peru, Minister, Mei-Hua Wang, of Chinese Taipei, and Secretary, Jennifer M. Granholm, of the US, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Senior Officials’ and Ministerial Meetings in Seattle, Washington (the US).

Recognising the importance of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the natural gas and LNG value chain for global climate actions to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, the participants endeavour to collaborate on reducing GHG emissions, particularly of methane, across LNG imports and exports. The participants reiterated their commitment to the Global Methane Pledge, led by the US and the EU and launched at COP26 in November 2021, and expressed their determination to continue their cooperation to achieve the goals and objectives of the Global Methane Pledge inclusive of achieving reductions of methane emissions in the fossil energy sectors consistent with reducing global anthropogenic methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels, while agreeing on the importance of cooperative action to achieve the goals.

The participants affirmed the importance of robust measurement; monitoring, reporting, and verification; and transparency for methane emissions data in the fossil energy sector. The participants affirmed that they intend to utilise independent analysis by international organisations such as the International Energy Agency and the International Methane Emissions Observatory and movement toward highest tier IPCC methods for emissions quantification including through the Paris Agreement's Enhanced Transparency Framework and reporting requirements.

The participants affirmed their support for the creation of an internationally aligned voluntary approach for the measurement, monitoring, reporting, and verification of GHG emissions across the international supply chain for natural gas.

The participants expressed their strong support for accelerated methane reduction in the LNG value chain by both public and private stakeholders and resolved to advance further methane reduction associated with LNG value chain.

The participants reiterated their commitment to support international public-private coordination on GHG reduction across the LNG value chain, especially on methane, and to work with LNG producers and consumers globally. The participants called on other countries, organisations, and private sector LNG producers and consumers to strengthen their efforts on GHG reduction across the LNG value chain.