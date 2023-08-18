ADNOC Gas signs LNG supply agreement with JAPEX

ADNOC Gas plc, a world-class integrated gas processing company, has announced a five-year LNG supply agreement with Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd (JAPEX), a Japan-based energy company.

The agreement, valued between US$450 million (AED 1.65 billion) and US$550 million (AED 2 billion), builds on the long-standing bilateral relationship between the UAE and Japan and ADNOC’s track record of fostering mutually beneficial strategic partnerships with Japanese energy companies.

Ahmed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC Gas, said: “Japan is one of the UAE’s largest and most important energy partners and we are very pleased to strengthen this relationship through this LNG supply agreement with JAPEX. The agreement reinforces ADNOC Gas’ position as a global LNG export partner of choice and highlights the company’s growing global presence, particularly in the Asian LNG market.”

Natural gas plays a crucial role as a transitional fuel with lower carbon emissions compared to other fossil fuels. It also serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains.