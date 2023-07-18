Qatar to host LNG2026

The State of Qatar will host the 21st International Conference & Exhibition on LNG – LNG2026, a preeminent world event in the LNG industry that showcases the continued growth and development of the sector worldwide.

The hosting of this unique platform for the global LNG industry will coincide with the historic start-up of the North Field LNG expansion project and the commissioning of one of the largest carbon capture and storage schemes in the world by the State of Qatar, the world’s largest LNG producer.

Speaking at a special handover ceremony at the conclusion of LNG 2023 in Vancouver, Canada, held between 10 – 13 July, Lolwa Khalil Salat, QatarEnergy’s Manager of Public Relations and Communication, thanked the city of Vancouver and the LNG2023 organisers for a memorable event: “While we receive the reins as the next host of the largest global LNG industry conference and exhibition, we are full of excitement to be able to welcome you all in Qatar in 2026.”

Salat concluded: “On behalf of His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and on behalf of all of us in QatarEnergy, we welcome you to Qatar and look forward to engaging in a meaningful discussion on how LNG can better serve the world and how to ensure equitable access to energy, and greater energy security for all.”

The LNG Conference and Exhibition is held every three years, alternating between exporting and importing countries.

The event is organised by the International Gas Union, the Gas Technology Institute, and the International Institute of Refrigeration, and is considered as a premier event for the world’s LNG industry, featuring the largest number of high-level LNG industry leaders as plenary speakers.