Woodside and PETRONAS eye long-term LNG supply

Woodside Energy and PETRONAS, through its subsidiary PETRONAS LNG Ltd (PLL), have signed a non-binding heads of agreement (HOA) for the supply of 1 million tpy of LNG to Malaysia from 2028 for a period of 15 years.

The LNG would be supplied from Woodside’s global portfolio and may include the recently approved Louisiana LNG project in the US.

The HOA reflects the shared ambition of both companies to formally commit to deepening co-operation across the LNG value chain, building a relationship of mutual trust, benefit, and success.

Woodside Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Abbotsford, welcomed the HOA with PETRONAS, recognised globally as one of Asia’s most respected energy companies.

“This agreement marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration between Woodside and PETRONAS and is an important step towards what would be our first long-term LNG sales to Malaysia. It reflects the value global buyers see in Woodside’s Louisiana LNG project and our reputation as a safe and a reliable supplier of energy to Asia.”

The agreement is expected to support PETRONAS’ efforts to ensure secure, flexible LNG supply to meet growing demand in Peninsular Malaysia and the broader Asia Pacific region.

“We are pleased to launch our new collaboration with Woodside, a leading supplier of LNG to Asia. We hope this will be the start of cooperation between PETRONAS and Woodside on future opportunities to support energy security and sustainability across the region,” said Shamsairi Ibrahim, Vice President of LNG Marketing & Trading, PETRONAS.

The agreement was exchanged at the Energy Asia 2025 conference in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of Woodside CEO, Meg O’Neill, and PETRONAS Executive Vice President & CEO Gas & Maritime Business, Datuk Adif Zulkifli.

The Parties are now working to convert the HOA into a sales and purchase agreement.