Mammoet-Haisla JV successfully reaches next milestone at LNG Canada

Mammoet-Haisla joint venture (JV) is pleased to announce it has completed the pile handing scope for the LNG Canada project through JGC-Fluor JV in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada. This project will export LNG and put Canada on the global map of LNG exporting countries.

Mammoet-Haisla JV provided offloading services for incoming pipe piles throughout the pandemic, completing the scope in March 2021. Over the course of a year, teams offloaded, transported, and placed 6513 piles. This required 16 mobilisations and demobilisations, 39 078 chains to secure the piles, and over 50 000 working hours on site.

In addition to adjusting and adhering to constantly-changing coronavirus safety protocol and local restrictions, teams were also faced with adverse weather conditions. Being on the coast of Western Canada throughout the winter season, personnel saw upwards of 518 days of precipitation during this scope alone.

Under the agreement, the Mammoet-Haisla JV scope includes receiving all oversize equipment and modules at the project’s Materials Offloading Facility (MOF), transporting them to the build site, and lifting them onto final foundations. Over the span of three years, Mammoet-Haisla JV will be responsible for the horizontal and vertical movement of more than 350 000 t of equipment, the largest items weighing greater than 10 000 t each.

Mammoet has begun mobilisation of self-propelled modular transporters (SPMT) for the upcoming work. Crews will handle on-site transport from the ships to the final installation sites. In total, there will be 88 axle-lines of SPMT’s mobilised to address this first delivery of cargo.

The crane scope is set to begin this autumn, at which time there will be an increase in SPMT axles deployed. There will be three large cranes on site to kick off the heavy lift scope, including two CC3800s and one LR1600 – accompanied by several smaller support cranes.

Mammoet continues to work with the Haisla First Nation as partners and draw on the company’s broad expertise as an industry leader to effectively deliver major LNG projects worldwide, including in the US, Australia, and Russia.