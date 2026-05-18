Technip Energies receives full notice to proceed on major EPC contract with Commonwealth LNG

Technip Energies received full notice to proceed (FNTP) for a major EPC contract with Commonwealth LNG, a Caturus company, for its 9.5 million tpy LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the US.

This announcement follows the final investment decision (FID) for the project, enabling Technip Energies to transition from initial activities to full execution of the project.

The scope of the contract includes the delivery of six identical liquefaction trains, utilising Technip Energies’ SnapLNG by T.ENTM modular and scalable solution. By employing a single design replicated across all six trains, SnapLNG by T.EN offers accelerated project schedules and optimised costs, alongside improved predictability and certainty at scale.

This milestone reinforces Technip Energies’ position as a global leader in LNG, having delivered over 20% of the world’s operating LNG capacity. The company continues to advance modular and innovative project delivery models across the sector.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: “The FID by Commonwealth LNG is a pivotal moment for this strategic project. We are delighted to move forward with the execution phase and to bring our industry-leading expertise in modular LNG solutions to Commonwealth LNG. By leveraging our SnapLNG by T.EN productised solution, we anticipate delivering a highly efficient facility that will support reliable LNG supply and strengthen global energy security.”