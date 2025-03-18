Woodside and China Resources agree long-term LNG supply

Woodside has signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with China Resources Gas International Ltd for the supply of LNG to China.

The SPA provides for the supply of approximately 0.6 million tpy of LNG over 15 years on a delivered basis, commencing in 2027.

Woodside Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Abbotsford, welcomed the SPA, the company’s fourth agreement for long-term LNG sales into Asia signed since the start of 2024.

“We are very pleased to have launched our relationship with China Resources, the country’s leading gas utility.

“This marks the first time Woodside on a standalone basis has signed a long-term sale agreement with a customer in China, Asia’s largest consuming market for LNG. And it is the first time China Resources has signed an agreement to procure LNG over a period of 15 years.

“The agreement again demonstrates the depth and length of demand for LNG in Asian markets as nations in the region seek to guarantee energy supplies.”

China Resources Gas Group Chairman, Yang Ping, said: “We are delighted to sign our first-long term SPA with Woodside Energy, a leading supplier of LNG globally. Woodside's growing global LNG portfolio and its proven track record as an operator have created a solid foundation for the agreement.

“The signing of this SPA will also open up the potential for future cooperation between the two companies globally.