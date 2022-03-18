HAM inaugurates new LNG service station

HAM Group inaugurates a new LNG service station in Salamanca, Spain, located at Puerto de Gotemburgo street 1342A, a few minutes from the N-620 and the A-62, also known as the Castilla highway, which runs from Burgos to Fuentes de Oñoro (Salamanca), on the border with Portgual, forming part of the European route E-80.

The new HAM Salamanca service station that was designed, built, and commissioned by Ham Criogénica, has a 60 m3 tank, with a submerged pump for LNG and two innovating LNG refuelling points for trucks and heavy vehicles.

Opening hours are 24/7 throughout the year, it is freely accessible, and payments can be made easily from the payment terminal, which accepts all types of debit and credit cards and the HAM card for professionals, in the case whether they are companies or freelancers.

The new HAM Salamanca LNG gas station is remotely monitored to guarantee its correct operation and offers the possibility of contacting the 24-hour technical assistance service to resolve any incident. It also has an automatic extinguishing system and video surveillance.

With this new opening, Grupo HAM’s network of gas stations continues to grow, with more than 90 refuelling points on the main routes in Spain and Europe.

The company continues to work in direct contact with their customers, betting on natural gas for vehicles, an eco-friendly, clean, and environmentally friendly fuel, thanks to the reduction of CO 2 emissions, nitrous oxides, and fine particles.