Gastech 2021 to take place in Singapore in September

dmg events has confirmed that Gastech 2021 will take place as an in-person event in Singapore this September, safely and securely reconnecting the global gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry in a post-Covid era and providing it with a valuable platform to engage and drive the conversation around collective challenges and opportunities.

Taking place at the Singapore EXPO from 13 - 16 September 2021, only three weeks after the prestigious World Economic Forum is also held in Singapore, Gastech will be attended by more than 25 000 attendees, including ministers, global business leaders, policy makers, disruptors and innovators.

The exhibition and conference will be run in line with dmg events’ All Secure Standard, which focuses on four key cornerstones – physical distancing, cleaning and hygiene, protect and detect, and communication – to ensure attendees can be confident their health and safety is being prioritised.

Duncan Reid, Senior Vice President, Energy Portfolio, dmg events, said: “After such a challenging year globally, it gives us huge pleasure to confirm that Gastech will be run in-person in Singapore this September as planned. As we emerge from the pandemic, the need for the energy business to reconnect has never been greater. As the first global energy event to take place in-person in 2021, Gastech is a critically important platform for the entire industry to convene face-to-face once again.

“Increasing energy demand, with gas and LNG continuing to underpin the needs of millions for sustainable, low carbon affordable energy, is driving regional growth across Asia, and Singapore, home to Gastech 2021, is a strategic hub for this expanding market.”

Among the exhibitors already confirmed for Gastech 21 are Shell, Venture Global LNG, Chevron, Baker Hughes, Uniper SE, Sempra LNG, Total, Bechtel, Cheniere, Vitol, and Conoco Phillips.

The Gastech conference

As the world starts to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19, this year’s Gastech Conference will engage with, and address, the biggest issues and most promising opportunities for the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry in the fourth industrial age.

The Gastech Strategic Conference comprises of Ministerial and global business leader panels, C-Suite dialogues and Gastech LIVE sessions, delivering advanced insights into the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry. In addition, the comprehensive Gastech Technical Conference programme provides unprecedented access to the latest industry trends, technical expertise, products, solutions and services.

More than 2500 delegates are expected to attend the conference to hear from over 300 speakers across 80 sessions. Super early bird delegate rates (with a saving of up to SING$1600) are available until 23 April and delegate registration is now open on the Gastech website.

Over 40 headline speakers have been announced to date, including:

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO, Total.

Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas and New Energies Director & Member of the Executive Board, Shell.

Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO, Uniper SE.

Dev Sanyal, Executive Vice President, Gas and Low Carbon, BP.

Cristian Signoretto, Director Global Gas & LNG Portfolio, Deputy General Director for Natural Resources, ENI.

Dr Samir J Serhan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Air Products.

Jillian Evanko, CEO, Chart Industries.

John Panikar, Executive Vice President - APAC, Linde.

Gastech will take place at Singapore EXPO, Singapore, from 13 - 16 September 2021. Delegate registration is now open.