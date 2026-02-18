Worley tapped as technical advisor for New Zealand LNG import terminal

Worley will provide technical advisory and client engineering support for the development of New Zealand’s LNG import terminal, a critical infrastructure project to strengthen future energy supply.

Worley has been appointed by New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) as client engineer and technical advisor for the country’s LNG import terminal.

As client engineer and technical advisor, Worley will support MBIE through the procurement and delivery phases of the LNG import terminal by providing independent technical advice, specification development and engineering guidance that is aligned to international best practice. This includes helping shape the project’s technical foundations, supporting a transparent and robust procurement process, and offering proportionate technical assurance during delivery to help MBIE manage key risks and maintain project progress.

This support draws on Worley’s global LNG and marine infrastructure capability, combined with New Zealand based leadership and local expertise. It enables MBIE to access Worley’s international experience while ensuring the project reflects local regulatory requirements, environmental conditions and community expectations.

Worley’s support will scale in line with the programme’s needs, from early procurement activities through to execution and commissioning readiness.

Worley brings extensive experience in LNG import terminals, regasification, FSRU developments, and marine infrastructure, including first-of-a-kind projects delivered in challenging environmental and regulatory settings. This capability is supported by specialist input from New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and the UK, ensuring MBIE has access to both local insight and global technical depth.

The project demands clear, decision ready technical advice to support MBIE through procurement and delivery.

Francesco Piasentin, Project Manager and Director, Advisory APAC at Worley Consulting, said the team’s focus is on providing the depth and clarity needed to help de risk key decisions: “MBIE has set a high bar for rigour and pace, and our role is to bring global LNG expertise together with strong New Zealand capability to support the programme’s objectives.”