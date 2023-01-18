ExxonMobil awards BASF with technology qualification for LNG pre-treatment

BASF has received the ExxonMobil technology qualification for its DurasorbTM Cryo-HRU technology following extensive discussions and technical evaluation. Durasorb Cryo-HRU is an LNG pre-treatment technology that removes both heavy hydrocarbons (HHCs, including C8+ and BTEX) and water from natural gas prior to entering the liquefaction section of the plant. Removal of HHCs and water in a single unit saves capital expenditure and operational costs and prevents freezing in the cold section of the plant. Cryo-HRU is suitable for new units and retrofits. By increasing efficiencies in the production process, Durasorb Cryo-HRU helps to decrease energy consumption and the carbon dioxide footprint of LNG production.

After approval by the ExxonMobil Technology Qualification Management System (TQMS), Durasorb Cryo-HRU is now available to ExxonMobil project managers and process engineers for deployment in ongoing and upcoming projects. The joint international cooperation between BASF and ExxonMobil highlights the importance of an effective LNG pre-treatment technology for the removal of HHCs to enable the continuous production of LNG.

“ExxonMobil was pleased to have the opportunity to evaluate BASF Durasorb Cryo-HRU technology as a key component in the LNG production process. After thorough evaluation, we consider the technology qualified for use in our operations. ExxonMobil relies on strong collaborations like that with BASF, as well as rapid adoption of new cost-effective technologies, such as Durasorb Cryo-HRU, to sustain our competitive advantage,” said Jeff Weidner, Upstream Technology Portfolio Manager, ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering.

“BASF is proud to have our technology qualified by ExxonMobil and support their efforts to produce LNG more efficiently and sustainably. With our Durasorb portfolio, we offer an integral solution for the LNG industry based on decades of experience from our natural gas experts, and we are well positioned to implement this solution to benefit our customers around the world,” added Detlef Ruff, Senior Vice President, Process Catalysts at BASF.