Venice LNG obtains authorisation for LNG storage terminal in Porto Marghera

Venice LNG, a subsidiary of the Decal Spa Group, has welcomed the news that the Ministry of Economic Development in agreement with the Ministry of Infrastructures and Transport has issued an authorisation decree for the construction and operation of the first LNG storage in Porto Marghera.

With a capacity of 32 000 LNG m3, the Venice LNG storage will be built in a brownfield area along the South Industrial Canal of Porto Marghera. LNG will be delivered to the terminal by small and medium-sized LNG carriers and will be distributed via tank trucks, ISO-tanks, and barges.

Issued in late December 2020 by the two Ministries in agreement with Veneto Region, the authorisation decree has now been notified and includes all the opinions expressed by the authorities involved in the authorisation procedure. The authorisation incorporates the requirements by the authorities involved in the procedure, to be fulfilled by Venice LNG before and during the construction and operation of the coastal storage facility.

Among the requirements, it is worth mentioning the use of non-polluting materials, the mitigation of dust and noise emissions during the construction phase, an Environmental Monitoring Plan, the implementation of procedures to limit waste production.

“We are pleased to have reached the authorisation decree, since it confirms the value of our project”, says Gian Luigi Triboldi, President and CEO of Venice LNG. “Our project went through a long technical-administrative path, involving many authorities and local community too. Now, we are ready to give our contribution to promote the use of LNG, which plays a key role in the energy transition process.”

This step forward in the fuel infrastructure for road and marine transport is made possible thanks to a private investment of over €100 million by Decal Spa Group through its subsidiary Venice LNG. The project is promoted and supported by the North Adriatic Sea Port Authority and co-financed by the European Commission under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) initiative through the Gainn4SEA and Venice LNG Facility projects, for a total of €18.5 million.