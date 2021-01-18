Stabilis Solutions expands sales team

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of clean energy transition solutions, has announced that Andy Pujats has joined Stabilis Solutions as Vice President-Sales and Marketing.

“We are excited to have Andy, an experienced sales leader in the LNG industry, join the Stabilis team,” said Jim Reddinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stabilis. “The energy transition is underway in all parts of the economy and Andy will help Stabilis expand our ability to bring clean energy to customers in new sectors.”

Mr. Pujats brings more than 25 years of extensive sales, management, and LNG industry experience to Stabilis. Prior to joining Stabilis, he served in a variety of senior sales and management roles in the asphalt and LNG industries, and co-founded an LNG solutions provider serving the asphalt and aggregates industries.

“Stabilis is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the move towards greener, less carbon intensive fuelling solutions including LNG and hydrogen,” commented Mr. Pujats, “and I look forward to leveraging Stabilis’ platform to bring my customers the best clean energy solutions.”