Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG achieves first LNG production
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Venture Global has reached first LNG production at the company’s second facility, Plaquemines LNG, in Port Sulphur, Louisiana. Achieving this milestone for a 20 million tpy nameplate capacity project 30 months from its final investment decision (FID) makes Plaquemines LNG one of the two fastest greenfield projects to reach first production, along with Venture Global’s first facility Calcasieu Pass. Once fully operational, Plaquemines LNG will be among the largest facilities in the world.
“Venture Global is proud to have a world-class team wholly dedicated to our company’s mission of innovating to provide reliable, low-cost, LNG to the world. Because of their hard work and commitment, Venture Global is executing on our promise to deliver much-needed LNG to our allies and strengthen global energy security and reliability. Reaching first LNG at Plaquemines at this pace will enable the US to remain the top exporter of LNG in the world. Between current and planned facilities, Venture Global is prepared to invest US$50 billion in energy projects based in the US which will create jobs, support local economies, strengthen the balance of trade and unleash much needed US LNG supply to our allies,” said Venture Global CEO & Co-Founder Mike Sabel.
