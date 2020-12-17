ExxonMobil and Vopak sign MoU

Affiliates of Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil) and Royal Vopak (Vopak) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on a feasibility study to assess the commercial, technical and regulatory aspects of an LNG regasification terminal in South Africa, to bring LNG into the country.

ExxonMobil and Vopak plan to evaluate the infrastructure critical for South Africa needed to take advantage of the benefits that LNG can bring to the country, including providing a reliable, cost-effective fuel source, as well as an option for reducing emissions. These benefits can be achieved by repurposing older coal power plants, converting peaking power plants and securing supply for South Africa’s industrial sector.

“ExxonMobil is excited to work with Vopak to evaluate innovative approach-es to bring competitive LNG projects to South Africa,” said ExxonMobil LNG Market Development President Irtiza Sayyed. “As a gas industry leader with strategic access to LNG supplies around the world, ExxonMobil is well-positioned to supply cleaner, reliable energy to power South Africa in the future.”

Kees van Seventer, President, Vopak LNG, said, “Our collaboration with ExxonMobil will allow us to leverage our global expertise and experience to develop resilient and efficient LNG infrastructure for South Africa. With our presence of nearly 25 years in South Africa, we are committed to enhance Vopak's terminal network in the country with sustainable infrastructure solutions.”

Vopak and ExxonMobil have successfully worked together for several decades across the energy sector. With Vopak’s experience as a leading LNG terminal developer and ExxonMobil’s world-class expertise in LNG logistic solutions, the future projects that would come from this study can help ensure the security of South Africa’s gas supply and may have the potential to help improve air quality in South Africa.