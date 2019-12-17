Indian Oil seeks LNG for 1Q20 Save to read list Published by Will Owen, Assistant Editor LNG Industry, Tuesday, 17 December 2019 09:30 Advertisement According to Reuters, Indian Oil Corp. is looking to secure an LNG cargo. The cargo is reportedly being sought for delivery into Dahej in early January. Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/17122019/indian-oil-seeks-lng-for-1q20/ You might also like Stena acquires 75% stake in 7 Seas LNG & Power AS Wednesday 18 December 2019 12:00 Stena AB group has acquired a 75% stake in 7 Seas LNG & Power AS, and has welcomed the company into its sphere, as part of Northern Marine Group (NMG), under its new operating name of Stena Power & LNG Solutions AS. Embed Tags Sources Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below): <a href="https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/17122019/indian-oil-seeks-lng-for-1q20/" title="Indian Oil seeks LNG for 1Q20">Indian Oil seeks LNG for 1Q20</a> This article has been tagged under the following: India LNG news LNG export news LNG import news LNG Industry is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. Reuters