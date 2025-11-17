DEPA and Naftogaz sign letter of intent

DEPA Commercial and Naftogaz of Ukraine have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to supply natural gas to Ukraine for the winter period between December 2025 – March 2026, marking a tangible step in strengthening regional energy co-operation and advancing Europe’s energy security architecture.

Under the framework of the prospective agreement, LNG volumes originating from the US are expected to be transported through ‘Route 1’, offered jointly by the gas transmission system operators (TSOs) of Greece (DESFA), Bulgaria (Bulgartransgaz), Romania (Transgaz), Moldova (VestMoldTransgaz), and Ukraine (GTSOU).

The two state-owned companies, DEPA Commercial and Naftogaz, through this agreement join their forces in a highly competitive and constantly evolving environment for the European energy market, in which energy solidarity and Greece’s critical energy infrastructure enhance regional energy security and ensure stable natural gas flows along the Vertical Corridor.

Konstantinos Xifaras, CEO of DEPA Commercial, commented: “Today’s signing of the LOI between DEPA Commercial and Naftogaz represents a substantial contribution to regional energy co-operation and market integration at a critical time. The delivery of natural gas to Ukraine through a reliable, multi-country corridor constitutes an ‘energy bridge’ between the infrastructures of Greece and Ukraine, supporting broader European energy resilience. The supply of US LNG will be facilitated through ATLANTIC–SEE, in which DEPA holds a 40% stake, underlining the company’s commitment to providing practical and secure energy solutions across Southeast Europe.”

Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz, added: “This agreement opens for us another reliable direction for imports for the upcoming winter. We are consistently expanding the geography of supplies to guarantee stable heating for Ukrainians and to strengthen the energy security of the entire region. I thank DEPA Commercial for their readiness to move forward together. Sincere gratitude to the President of Ukraine and the government for making this agreement possible.”