HAM Criogénica Perú acquires 40% of Limagas Movilidad

HAM Group, through its subsidiary HAM Criogénica Peru, has acquired 40% of the company Limagas Movilidad S.A.C., a Peruvian company dedicated to the construction and management of vehicular natural gas service stations, as well as other lines of business such as commercialiisation of LNG for river, rail, and mining transport.

With this new acquisition, HAM (40%) and Limagas (60%) reinforce their presence in Peru, developing an important growth strategy and taking advantage of the possibilities that Peru offers to promote the use of natural gas for vehicles in the country.

HAM Group aims to become a benchmark in the Latin American energy field, investing over the next few years in the development of the first Peruvian service stations for LNG, for long-distance transport, and compressed natural gas, for passenger cars, vehicles light, and trucks.

The company continues to work and innovate, in direct contact with its customers, betting on vehicular natural gas, with the aim of contributing to sustainable development through the design of efficient energy solutions that allow us to reduce the environmental impact from the choice of this eco-friendly fuel that reduces carbon dioxide emissions, nitrous oxides and fine particles.