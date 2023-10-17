LNG Croatia and SK E&S sign joint development agreement

LNG Croatia LLC has signed a joint development agreement for possible co-operation in the LNG industry, renewable energy sources, and energy efficiency with SK E&S Co., Ltd, headquartered in Seoul.

SK E&S Co. is part of SK Group, strategically focused on the energy business, advanced technologies, green and sustainable energy, and digital business.

The signing was done by Vice President of Global Business Development, Youngwook Yoo of SK E&S Co. LTD, and Managing Director of LNG Croatia, Ivan Fugaš.

The two companies will work together on projects for the efficiency of the LNG terminal in Croatia, carbon capture capture, and the development of an LNG distribution and bunker station.