OMV Petrom delivers LNG to Romania

OMV Petrom made the first LNG delivery to Damen Shipyards Man-galia, Romania. The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines. It is the first ship of this type to be built in Romania, at the Damen Shipyard, Mangalia.

Radu Caprau, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for downstream oil: "The transport sector, which plays an essential role in the mobility of goods and people, is also one of the sectors in which efficient and comprehensive emissions reduction measures are needed. OMV Petrom is and will continue to be part of the solution, with a mixed products portfolio that meets the mobility needs of our country. The first LNG delivery in Romania is another step we are taking in expanding the offer of low-emission transport products”.

Franck Neel, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for downstream gas: “In the context of the energy transition, the use of LNG in transportation and industry can lead to a significant reduction in carbon emissions and pollutants. Romania has a significant potential for natural gas, and capitalising on it, liquefaction included, opens new horizons for the Romanian economy and contributes to the climate agenda objectives."

Florin Spataru, member of the Board of Directors of Damen Shipyards Mangalia: "We are pleased to see the collaboration between two industry leaders in Romania and beyond, who made possible a premiere: it is the first time such a ship is built in Romania and this proves that the Romanian naval industry is able to implement very complex and innovative projects with high technological level”.

The first LNG delivery in Romania, made by OMV Petrom, implied co-ordinating and managing for the first time a complex process in which several partner companies were involved, while being compliant with all safety measures. This translated into two separate transports of two tankers each, which fuelled the tank of the first LNG operated ship in Romania.

By cooling natural gas at -162°C and through liquefaction, it reduces its volume by approximately 600 times compared to the gaseous state. Thus, it can be stored and transported safely over very long distances, with higher economic and energy efficiency. LNG is a transitional alternative for a cleaner transport, especially for the transport segments that are more difficult to decarbonise such as heavy road freight and naval transport. By using LNG in transportation, the CO 2 emissions decrease by 15%, the nitrogen oxide emissions drop by 50% and the heavy particles are 99% lower.

In addition, LNG does not generate sulfur emissions and this way is compliant with the strict provisions of International Maritime Organization.