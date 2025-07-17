Eni signs 20-year SPA with Venture Global

Eni has announced the signing of a long-term LNG supply agreement with Venture Global.

Eni will purchase 2 million tpy for 20 years with offtake starting by the end of the decade from Phase 1 of CP2 LNG. The facility, with a peak production capacity of 28 million tpy, is currently under development in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the US.

The agreement is Eni’s first long term LNG supply from the US and represents a significant milestone in Eni’s strategy to expand and diversify its global LNG footprint, enhancing portfolio flexibility. Part of these volumes will contribute to the diversification of Europe’s gas supplies.

Venture Global’s proven success in project delivery will support Eni’s ambitions to grow its LNG portfolio to approximately 20 million tpy of contracted volumes by 2030, and to expand its trading business while meeting the evolving needs of customers across key markets worldwide.