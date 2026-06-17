JERA receives first LNG cargo from Barossa gas project

JERA Co. Inc., a global energy leader and Japan’s largest power generation company, has announced the arrival of its first LNG cargo from the Barossa gas project in Australia, marking the start of LNG deliveries from the project to JERA and supporting the country’s stable supply.

The Barossa Gas Project commenced production in late 2025. Gas produced from the offshore Barossa gas field, located off the coast of Australia’s Northern Territory, is processed at the Darwin LNG plant, and shipped globally. The project’s LNG production capacity is approximately 3.4 million tpy.

JERA, participating through its subsidiary JERA Australia Pty Ltd, will offtake approximately 425 000 tpy of LNG in line with its equity share, and received its first cargo via the LNG carrier Sohshu Maru at JERA’s Futtsu LNG terminal on 12 June 2026.

Australian LNG continues to be an important component of JERA’s increasingly diversified global procurement portfolio. The Barossa gas project is one of the company’s biggest investments in Australia, in addition to the long-standing interest in the Wheatstone LNG project and major new investment in the Scarborough Gas Field Development – expected to start production later this year.

Chief Operating Officer of JERA’s LCF Business, Irtiza Sayyed, welcomed the entry of Barossa LNG into the company’s global supply chain.

“Participation in the Barossa gas project allows us to meet Japan’s energy security needs from a strategically important region, and contribute to broader energy stability across the Asia-Pacific region,” Sayyed said.

“Securing stable and competitive LNG supply for Japan, in a highly volatile market, remains JERA’s utmost priority. A diversified global LNG supply allows us to decrease the impact of supply shocks.”