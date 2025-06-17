PETRONAS and Commonwealth LNG sign 20-year SPA

PETRONAS, through its subsidiary PETRONAS LNG Ltd, has entered an LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Commonwealth LNG, LLC, marking a key milestone in its strategy to diversify its LNG portfolio through long-term supply from the US.

Under the SPA, PETRONAS is purchasing 1 million tpy LNG from Commonwealth LNG for a period of 20 years from Commonwealth’s 9.5 million tpy facility currently under development in Cameron, Louisiana.

The signing was commemorated in a document exchange ceremony between Ezran Mahadzir, CEO of PETRONAS LNG Ltd, and Farhad Ahrabi, President and CEO of Commonwealth LNG on the side-lines of Energy Asia 2025. Also present was Datuk Adif Zulkifli, Executive Vice President and CEO of PETRONAS Gas & Maritime Business, and Shamsairi M Ibrahim, Vice President of LNG Marketing and Trading, PETRONAS Gas & Maritime Business.

Shamsairi M Ibrahim, Vice President of LNG Marketing and Trading at PETRONAS, shared: “This agreement underscores PETRONAS’ commitment to fostering global partnerships that ensure reliable, sustainable and long-term LNG supply for our customers. Collaborating with Commonwealth LNG will expand our supply node and strengthen our presence in the global LNG market.”

This collaboration signifies a key step towards a shared ambition to deliver sustainable energy solutions advancing strategic energy collaboration, contributing to regional energy security and reinforcing Commonwealth LNG’s role as a reliable player in the global LNG landscape.

Farhad Ahrabi, President and CEO at Commonwealth LNG, commented: “We’re pleased to establish this partnership and proud that Commonwealth LNG has been invited to help extend PETRONAS’ successful history of more than a half-century in serving global energy needs.”