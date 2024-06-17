D.TEK and Venture Global sign HoA for Ukraine and Eastern Europe
D.TRADING, the commodity trading subsidiary of DTEK Group, and Venture Global (US) have announced the execution of a comprehensive Heads of Agreement (HoA) for the supply of US LNG to Ukraine and Eastern Europe. The corresponding document was signed on the sidelines of Ukraine Recovery Conference, taking place in Berlin on June 11-12, 2024.
The HoA includes:
“This HoA marks a commitment to support Ukraine and the EU in the process of decarbonisation, as well as energy security for Europe. This partnership ensures access to sustainable energy today and in the future,” said Ivan Geliukh, D.TRADING CEO. “Venture Global is proud to partner with DTEK ’s subsidiary D.TRADING to support Ukrainian and Eastern European energy security by supplying short-term and long-term US LNG from our Plaquemines and CP2 facilities. President Biden has committed to increasing LNG supply into Europe and Venture Global is pleased to be in a position to continue to support these efforts. With this landmark agreement, we will help bolster Ukraine’s security of natural gas supply, aid continued recovery and economic growth in the region, and further strengthen European energy security.”
