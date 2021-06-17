New authorised service provider for NCS in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is proud to announce they have signed an agreement for Asas Aljood to become the Authorised Service Provider for Nikkiso Cryogenic Services (NCS) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With the growth of the Middle East market, this agreement allows the Group to extend their regional presence for the industrial gases, hydrogen, natural gas processing and petrochemical industries. Beginning 1 July 2021, Asas Aljood will utilise their local workshops to offer aftermarket service and sup-port for both pumps and turbo expanders including packaging, repairs, spare parts and field service.

Based in Dammam, Asas Aljood will serve to strengthen the company’s existing regional presence in addition to the Group’s Middle East operation in Sharjah (UAE).

“The newly formed partnership with Nikkiso and Asas Aljood gives us strong regional presence in Saudi Arabia and strengthens our ability to better serve the Middle East markets,” according to Jim Estes, President, Nikkiso Cryogenic Services. “I am looking forward to continuing to provide Nikkiso’s customers top quality service and support by eliminating costly downtime to their operations and processes.”

Asas Aljood is a leading provider of support and maintenance services in the oil and gas, petrochemical and energy industries, among others.