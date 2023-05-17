Montenegro signs MoU with Enerflex and Wethington Energy Innovation

On behalf of the Government of Montenegro, Prime Minister, Dritan Abazovic, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Enerflex Energy Systems and Wethington Energy Innovation in regards to providing support towards the enhancement of energy infrastructure in Montenegro.

Olin Wethington signed the MoU on behalf of Wethington Energy Innovation, and Phil Pyle signed on behalf of Enerflex Energy Systems.

US Ambassador, Judy Rising Reinke, also attended the event and addressed the attendees.

The signatories of the memorandum agreed that this is a project that will provide energy security and create good prospects for further energy and overall economic progress of Montenegro.‎

‎During the press statements, the importance of cooperation with American companies such as ‎‎Enerflex Energy Systems‎‎ was particularly emphasised.‎

‎The parties intend to undertake in good faith discussions and actions intending to pursue two energy infrastructure projects as follows: the construction and installation of a fixed terminal for the importation of LNG into Montenegro and its further storage, regasification, and transportation; and the construction and installation of a greenfield gas-fuelled thermopower plant in Montenegro, the gas supply of which comes through the aforementioned terminal.