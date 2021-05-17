Gastech awards to honour those spearheading the energy transformation

The closing date for companies and individuals to submit entries for the second edition of the prestigious Gastech Awards is just under two weeks away, Friday 28 May 2021.

From honouring operational excellence and innovation, to recognising workplace diversity and young professionals for their contribution to the industry, this year’s Gastech Awards will reflect the achievements of energy companies working to deliver on climate commitments and shape a more sustainable and inclusive future.

In a rapidly evolving industry that is committed to transitioning to a low-carbon future, the 2021 Gastech Awards will highlight the outstanding companies, individuals, initiatives, technology, projects, and partnerships spearheading the energy transformation.

Gavin Sutcliffe, Director of Content and the Gastech Governing Body, said: “The Gastech Awards recognise those companies and individuals who are responding in the most innovative and creative ways to address the continuous growth of the global energy demand. Representing a global benchmark of excellence, the Gastech Awards provide the perfect opportunity to honour those who are making an outstanding contribution to our industry’s future success.”

The awards will be presented at a VIP Gala Dinner, attended in-person by 750 leading industry executives on Monday 12 September 2021, at the prestigious Shangri La Hotel. A premium evening to recognise exceptional achievements in energy and celebrate individual and collective successes is highly anticipated, as the industry reconvenes for the first time since before the pandemic, in one of the most exclusive locations in Singapore. Recipients will be honoured in six categories:

Chief Executive of the Year.

Organisation Championing Diversity & Inclusion.

Gas, LNG, or Hydrogen Project of the Year.

Emissions Reduction Champion – Organisation of the Year.

Engineering Partnership of the Year.

Future Energy Leader Under 30.

Organisations are encouraged to nominate their peers and entry to the Gastech Awards is free of charge. Entries can be submitted online here.

Taking place, live and in-person in Singapore, from 13 - 16 September, Gastech Singapore will be attended by more than 25 000 attendees, including senior government decision-makers and energy industry thought leaders, and 700 exhibiting companies.

Regarded as a next generation energy event for upstream, midstream, and downstream professionals, Gastech Exhibition and Conference will host major national oil companies, international oil companies, integrated energy companies, global utilities, EPC contractors, shipbuilders, pipeline companies, manufacturers, technology providers and service companies, all of whom play an active role in the global energy value chain.