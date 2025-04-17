ADNOC signs SPA with Mitsui & Co. Ltd

ADNOC has announced the signing of a 15-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Mitsui & Co., Ltd, for the delivery of up to 0.6 million tpy of lower-carbon LNG from the Ruwais LNG project.

This marks the fifth long-term LNG SPA for Ruwais LNG and further reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to Japan’s energy security and the supply of cleaner energy worldwide. Mitsui is also one of the international partners in the Ruwais LNG project, underscoring its long-standing energy partnership and shared commitment to sustainable growth.

Ruwais LNG, set to commence operations in 2028, will be one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants globally, powered by clean energy and advanced AI-driven technology.

With up to 8 million tpy of its 9.6 million tpy capacity already committed to customers across the world, Ruwais LNG underscores ADNOC’s growing global footprint and its role as a reliable global supplier of lower-carbon LNG.