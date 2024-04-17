Mexico Pacific appoints Sarah Bairstow as CEO

Mexico Pacific Limited LLC, the developer of the Saguaro Energía LNG facility and associated Sierra Madre Pipeline, has announced that Sarah Bairstow, the company’s President, has been appointed as CEO, effective immediately. Bairstow’s appointment follows Ivan Van der Walt’s resignation as CEO to pursue other interests.

“Mexico Pacific has achieved substantial progress over the past year, and, as we build on our momentum since Quantum’s initial investment in the Company a few years ago, we are thrilled to have a leader of Sarah’s calibre assume the role of CEO,” said Charles Davidson, Executive Chairman of Mexico Pacific and Partner at Quantum Capital Group, Mexico Pacific’s principal equity owner. “Sarah has a demonstrated track record of taking LNG projects from concept to operations and has played a pivotal role in the company’s trajectory to date. Along with Sarah, we have a tremendously talented team in place with significant experience developing, constructing, and operating large scale energy infrastructure projects around the world. I have the utmost confidence in our team and continued success.”

Bairstow has more than 20 years of international LNG and energy leadership experience and is a founding executive of Mexico Pacific. Prior to joining Mexico Pacific in 2019, Bairstow was the Head of Strategic Projects and Commercial LNG for the Gladstone LNG project, where she secured the long-term SPAs underpinning project revenues before building and overseeing Gladstone LNG’s commercial LNG business for nearly a decade on behalf of project partners Santos, KOGAS, PETRONAS, and Total.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead Mexico Pacific through its next phase of execution and excited about the significant opportunities ahead for the company,” added Bairstow. “I look forward to working closely with Chuck – who brings years of experience leading publicly listed energy companies – and our entire team, as well as with other members of our Board, to build upon our commitment to supplying affordable, reliable energy for decades to come.”

“With three trains commercially contracted and key regulatory permits in place across the pipeline and terminal, Mexico Pacific is well positioned to begin construction of its flagship project in the second half of this year,” continued Davidson. “On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Ivan for his significant contributions to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”