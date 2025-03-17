CTCI wins EPC bid for LNG storage tanks at Kaohsiung Intercontinental Terminal

Taiwan’s leading EPC services provider, CTCI Corp., has announced a jointly won NT$26.6 billion EPC bid with Japan’s IHI Plant Services Corp. (IPC) to build four above-ground, double-domed LNG cryogenic tanks, with a storage capacity of 180 000 kl each, for CPC Corp., Taiwan’s state-owned petroleum company, at CPC Kaohsiung Intercontinental LNG Terminal.

The successful bid builds on CTCI’s extensive experience and track record in the LNG terminal field globally, as well as multiple cryogenic storage tank projects previously completed for CPC.

“We thank CPC for entrusting this project to us,” said Michael Yang, CTCI Corp. Chairman. “CTCI’s partnership with IHI Corp. has spanned over two decades. With extensive track record and project management experience, we’re confident that this project will become another success. The tank storage project will serve as another example of CTCI’s commitment to safeguarding the Earth’s sustainability, as we choose to adopt environmentally-friendly ‘Green Engineering’ technologies and intelligent technologies to expedite greenhouse gas emissions reduction and energy saving.”

The LNG storage tanks are a key part of CPC’s investment in setting up a storage and transport terminal for its petrochemical and refinery products at Taiwan’s southern shore. They are also a response to the forecast demand surge for natural gas which aims to take up 50% in the energy mix for electricity generation, as the nation seeks to diversify its generation sources and take steps to reaching net-zero emissions. An additional factor to the demand surge is fuel transition for industrial boilers. Slated to be completed by late 2030, these tanks will enhance CPC’s LNG storage capacity, ensure stable gas supply in the southern region, and be ready to redistribute gas across the island through land and sea networks when in need.