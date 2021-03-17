Chart Industries receives order for LNG offshore liquefaction project

Chart Industries, Inc., a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and energy industries, has received Notice to Proceed on the engineering work for New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) mid scale 1.4 million tpy LNG offshore liquefaction project.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Chart’s content totals US$47 million and includes the company’s patented ISPMR® process technology, brazed aluminium heat exchangers, cold boxes, heavy hydrocarbon removal system and air-cooled heat exchangers, in addition to other pertinent equipment and engineering.

“We are excited to partner with New Fortress Energy on this unique, first-of-a-kind offshore liquefaction system,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s President and CEO. “NFE continues to be an industry leader with a strategic approach to the clean energy transition and the entire value chain.”

