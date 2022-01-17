Saipem awarded contract for Scarborough project

Saipem has received the Notice to Proceed (NTP) from Woodside, as Operator for and on behalf of the Scarborough Joint Venture, for a contract related to the Scarborough project. Saipem will complete the export trunkline coating and installation of the pipeline that will connect the Scarborough gas field with the onshore plant.

The Scarborough gas resource is located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia, and it will be developed through new offshore facilities connected by an approximately 430 km export trunkline with a 36/32 in. dia. to a second LNG train (Pluto Train 2) at the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility. The development will be among the lowest carbon intensity sources of LNG globally. The first cargo is expected to be delivered in 2026.

The work assigned to Saipem is relevant to coating, transportation, and installation of the trunkline, at a maximum water depth of 1400 m, including the fabrication and installation of the line structures and of the pipeline end termination in 950-m water depth. Offshore operations are planned to start in mid-2023 and will be mainly conducted by the Castorone vessel.

The Scarborough Joint Venture comprises Woodside Energy Scarborough Pty Ltd (73.5%) and BHP Petroleum (Australia) Pty Ltd (26.5%). Woodside and BHP announced on 22 November 2021 that a final investment decision has been made by the Scarborough Joint Venture to proceed with the Scarborough Project.